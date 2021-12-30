LPL returns Jan. 10 with new look

The League will welcome new teams and faces for the upcoming season.

The offseason wait for League of Legends esports fans is almost over. The 2022 competitive season will kick off in a week with the launch of the various regional and national leagues.

The LPL will be one of the earliest regional leagues to launch its upcoming season, set for Jan. 10 at 3am CT, Riot Games revealed earlier today on Twitter.

With a brand new look, the 2022 #LPL Spring Split will officially begin on January 10th at 01:00 PST // 10:00 CET! Crazy Is Our Game! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MfLVblI5ra — LPL (@lplenglish) December 30, 2021

Although the first day was revealed, it’s still unclear which teams the opening match will feature. In addition, the full Spring Split’s schedule has yet to be announced.

After changing its official logo in 2020, the league is showing a “brand new look” in 2022, so fans can expect to see some changes such as an adjusted layout during matches and a different stage. It also revealed a new slogan: “Crazy is our game.”

The 2022 LPL season will welcome new organizations such as Anyone’s Legends, formerly known as Rogue Warriors, and Weibo Gaming, who took over Suning Gaming last month.

Fans have had the opportunity of taking a first look at the new 2022 rosters by following the Demacia Cup tournament, which took place a week ago.

The finals were a rematch of the 2020 Demacia Cup quarterfinal, with FunPlus Phoenix facing off against Top Esports. While FPX won the first two games, TES reverse swept them and won the cup for the second time in a row.

Most of the dominant teams from 2021 LPL made it to the playoffs, except JD Gaming, who gave a disappointing showing by ending the group phase with a 0-4 score. But the real competition will start with the 2022 LPL Spring Split on Jan. 10.

