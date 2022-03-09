LPL postpones OMG’s 3 remaining matches due to COVID-19 outbreak

The LPL has postponed Oh My God’s three remaining matches in the 2022 Spring Split due to COVID-19, the Chinese league announced today.

It is currently unknown how many players or coaching staff in the League of Legends team have received positive test results for the virus. Nevertheless, the team will be unable to take part in their remaining scheduled matches.

“Following the current covid situation, OMG is required to carry out a 14-day home quarantine… We have decided to postpone the last three regular season games for OMG,” the LPL said in a statement on social media.

OMG were supposed to play one last game in week eight against FPX, and planned to face LNG Esports and Royal Never Give Up in week nine. All three matches have been postponed to later this month. (March 23 to 25.)

Unlike the 2022 LCK Spring Split, the LPL has seen very few positive COVID-19 cases this year. Today, the LCK’s Liiv SANDBOX and Fredit BRION revealed that several of their players and coaching staff had to quarantine due to the virus.

The exact date for the upcoming 2022 LPL Spring Split playoffs is unknown. Since the regular season was intended to end on March 20, it’s possible the three postponed games could shift the playoffs to a later date.