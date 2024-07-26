LoL Swarm weapon tier list – Best weapons in LoL Swarm, ranked

As you take your first steps onto the battlefield in League of Legends‘ new PvE mode Swarm, you’re offered several weapons to wield in the face of imminent danger.

From tools that turn you into a stalwart bastion of a tank to deadly weapons that obliterate foes on the spot, there are many ways to build your favorite champion. Whether facing your enemy head-on as Illaoi or Leona or hopping around the map as Riven or Jinx, you need to choose your weapons wisely if you wish to succeed.

If you want to know what weapons to choose while in the heat of a skirmish, these are the best weapons in League‘s new game mode, Swarm.

LoL Swarm tier list weapon tier list – Best to worst

The best of the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

S-tier: Iceblast Armor, Radiant Field, Battle Bunny Crossbow, The Annihilator, Statikk Sword

Look no further than Iceblast Armor and Radiant Field for the best two tank items in the game. Besides scaling off of armor and max health, respectively, the former freezes enemies while blocking damage, while the latter deals continuous damage to any enemies around the player.

Battle Bunny Crossbow is a great damage-dealing weapon that scales with critical strike chance, Statikk Sword is a premium item perfect for whittling down dense groups of enemies with its bouncing lighting, and the Annihilator is an end-all-be-all of the Anima Squad’s destructive weaponry as it launches a massive beam that deals the most damage of any weapon in the game.

A-tier: Cyclonic Slicers, Echoing Batblades, Vortex Glove, UwU Blaster, Blade-o-Rang, Gatling Bunny-Guns, Bunny Mega-Blast

Several items in this tier are great choices for various characters in the game, including the Cyclonic Slicers and the Blade-o-Rang, which excel at clearing the way as a brawler or tank. Cyclonic Slicers, for example, will keep most enemies at bay by knocking them back as they circle your champion.

UwU Blaster, Echoing Batblades, Gatling Bunny-Guns, and the Battle Bunny Mega-Blast are all great damage additives that will help you handle multiple enemies around you, whether you’re finishing off a large wave of enemies or focusing on a boss, while your other weapons add onto your base damage.

B-tier: Lioness’ Lament, Ani-Mines, Anti-Shark Sea Mine, Paw Print Poisoner, Searing Shortbow

Ani-Mines and Paw Print Poisoner are decent choices for mobile champions who need to escape a tough situation, but not every character will want to run away from a fight. Anti-Shark Sea Mines are good, but other choices deal more consistent damage, while Lioness’ Lament and Searing Shortbow can be decent choices if no other weapons are showing up—but there are better damage-dealing options in the higher tiers.

C-tier: Yuumi Bot, Final City Transit

Yuumi Bot doesn’t provide much utility during the heat of battle, and you’ll usually need as much firepower as you can get in the field. It is a pretty useless item that only knocks up enemies and collects experience orbs for you, but ultimately is too weak to fill a weapon slot where you could pick up more damage or utility for your champions.

Final City Transit deals a pretty mediocre amount of damage for how flashy and large it appears on the map, so you’d be better off picking up some of the other items on the list that scale with damage.

