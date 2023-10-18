LoL player’s perfect timing turns into unexpected disaster

League of Legends can be the most rewarding, or frustrating game, for a lot of reasons. One of them is not reaping the rewards of your effort, as one player showed in a clip.

A video shared on Reddit shows a League player seemingly performing the perfect gank with Warwick —until they chased one more kill to crown it all, only to meet unexpected doom.

They entered a bush and tried to kill the opponent as soon as they saw them using Warwick’s Q ability, which locks on a target to deal damage in one swift hit.

But the opponent was about to go back to the fountain. It appears Warwick locked on the target at that precise moment, which dragged them all the way back to the enemy fountain, where they died without being able to do anything about it.

What’s worse is that the Yuumi ally was linked to them and died alongside them in the fountain. They gave two free kills to the enemy.

Even the enemy was seemingly taken aback. They didn’t have the time to react and deal damage to both teleported champions, not even earning an assist on them.

Everyone looked very confused in the game, as did the users in the thread’s comments. They called the developer out for allowing this to happen following Warwick’s ability changes.

Warwick’s Q ability, named Jaws of the Beast, has two different effects whether it’s Tapped or Held. When Held, it makes Warwick follow all movement of a target he’s leaped on.

Yet, he seemingly followed the character as soon as he locked his target rather than after a delay, which can make it difficult for the player to handle this ability.

“I’ve seen this happen plenty of times. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it kill a Yuumi. Innovation in inting,” joked a user in the comments.

Others shared more experiences of seeing Warwick players following enemies to their doom, such as when they Teleport somewhere dangerous. It also works with abilities, such as Shen’s ultimate.

You’ve been warned: if you’re escaping from an enemy Warwick, he will follow you wherever you go. But this effect can help you when you expect it the least.

It’s unlikely the developer changes Warwick’s ability to lower the risks of that happening, however. The champion hasn’t received changes since Patch 13.9, which was released in May 2023.

