LoL players love one thing about Briar—and it’s hard to disagree

We love it as well, even if it doesn't bring us wins.

Briar is the newest addition to the League of Legends roster, and she has quite unique kit that almost forces players to go all-in. Despite this almost suicidal way of playing, players are loving it, claiming it’s incredibly fun.

Players gathered under a Sept. 17 Reddit post where the author expressed their love for Briar’s “cannonball” gameplay. The champion eventually requires players to launch themselves in the middle of the enemy team with her ultimate, which makes her enter a frenzy until she kills someone.

“I’m not saying people aren’t gonna pop off on the champ, but god I am so excited to just see people cannonball into the backline and get vaporized on the spot. The champ is just so goofy and if you engage at the wrong time you are going to realize it immediately,” the author claimed.

Others in the comments agreed. They called Brair “so fun because every time she goes in SOMEONE is gonna die, and it’s gonna be hilarious,” the top comment reads. But, often the dead champion ends up being Briar herself, but that’s just part of the fun, right?

She’s a true “cannonball” champion. Image via Riot Games

Since her release on Sept. 13, Briar has already received hotfixes to boost her win rate and prowess on the Summoner’s Rift. Her win rate was abysmal beforehand (35.81 percent), and now it’s slightly better. In all ranks, she’s the second-worst jungler with a 43.90 percent win rate, accumulating better stats than the champion released before her—Naafiri, according to U.GG.

Still, every new champion needs time to adjust to the Rift and current meta, and the case isn’t different with Briar. All in all, however, it’s heartwarming to see League players having fun with her—even if her kit makes her go all or nothing.

