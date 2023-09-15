Briar gets emergency LoL update to bolster her resilience

League of Legends’ latest champion, Briar, has had such a rocky start to life on Summoner’s Rift that Riot Games is rushing out an emergency update to help her resiliency.

As champions are rolled out in League, two things can happen: they either dominate the Rift and rapidly instil fear into the hearts of League players or find themselves on the lower end of the win rate scale.

Unfortunately for Briar, the restrained hungry jungler, she has fallen quite far on the latter end of the scale, coughing up an appalling win rate after her Sept. 13 release—so much so that the Riot developers have been forced to ship an update.

The emergency update is designed to help make her a little more resilient while players get used to her kit and learn how to build her. August Browning, the lead champion designer for Briar at the Riot offices, has since suggested these buffs aren’t massive but should be enough for players to get a better feel for her.

So, what was buffed? To start, Briar’s health was increased, her E’s damage reduction was increased, and her E’s cooldown was lowered slightly.

It remains to be seen how well this will help her win rates, but until more players take her onto the Rift and get a handle on her abilities, only time will really tell.

Sadly, she’s no Naafiri, who rolled out and owned the Rift, and still does. 

