When is new LoL champion Briar coming out?

The most exciting updates in League of Legends are when Riot Games adds another new champion to the already enormous roster, and that special time is nearly upon us again with the arrival of Briar, the “hangry” jungler.

The League world is already abuzz with Briar hype ahead of her arrival, especially after the Noxus character’s splash art (controversial footwear selection and all) was apparently leaked on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The Riot developers have yet to confirm if the leaks are really true, but it’s pretty safe bet to say they are.

Now all that’s left is Briar’s official unveiling⁠—teasers have already begun⁠—and then the jungler’s debut on the Rift proper.

The 165th League champion, Briar, should be available to play on live servers from Wednesday, Sep. 27. This is taking into account the time she needs on the League testing realms (see below) and how far out Riot likes to tease its newly cooked-up characters before unleashing them into play.

This lines up perfectly with the 2023 World Championship update, League Patch 13.19. While the world’s best pro players are battling it out in South Korea for the glory of the Summoner’s Cup, ranked heroes and normal grinders alike⁠—especially those first-timers in ranked⁠—will be sinking their teeth into the newest jungler. If she doesn’t land right on the patch bell, the wait should only be a few days.

Should anything major arise during the champ’s testing phase then Briar may be pushed back slightly to Patch 13.20 (Oct. 11) or Patch 13.21 (Oct. 25).

When will Briar be added to League PBE?

Considering we’re eyeing Patch 13.19 for Briar’s big arrival, our expectation is the 165th champion will be available for testing on the League PBE realm from around Sept. 7. This would give Riot and players around three weeks to test out any kinks and major issues with her effects and abilities.

What we know about Briar so far

There’s still plenty for us to learn about the new Noxus jungler. Image via Riot Games

Briar is a 2,000-year-old vampire that, at least according to Riot’s latest teasers, has been sealed away in a castle for some time.

In regards to her play style, the League devs have hinted Briar will become “hungry” throughout matches which eventually changes her character. Riot has not yet shown us what Briar’s other side looks like, but we can imagine she becomes a little more terrifying than her leaked splash image.

She has been designed with jungling in mind. Leaks suggest she’ll be able to leap, chase enemies in a “blood frenzy,” and powers up through her ultimate. The most interesting part of her leaked kit⁠—which, remember, has not yet been confirmed⁠—is she heals through attacks rather than passive regeneration. This should add a fairly unique dynamic to the roster’s 165th champion.

Related: Nearly 13 months in, Nilah is finally taking over League’s metagame

The League devs have yet to officially confirm Briar’s release, abilities, and even most of her lore, so we’ll make sure to update this article when they do.

About the author