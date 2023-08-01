LoL players agree Mythic items are a failure—and Riot may actually be listening

It’s been several years since Mythic items launched in League of Legends, and players are starting to get tired of their lack of value and irrelevance—though thankfully, this week’s complaints may actually have a solution from the Riot Games developers.

Along with a shop UI overhaul, Mythic items were added in the early days of the 2021 League preseason as a way for players to create multiple build options around a core item.

However, as the meta changes almost every patch and season, most, if not all, of these Mythic items have become irrelevant and don’t help players. Instead, they’ve become a hindrance, and players want them changed or gone for good, especially those who joined the cry on Reddit on July 30.

Many were changed or brought back in League Patch 13.10, but it wasn’t enough to make buying Mythics worth it, players say, as they limit build options and don’t add enough value. The fact they’re ‘mandatory’ bothers quite a few players too.

What is interesting, though, is the Riot balance team is already aware of the problem with Mythics and has been looking into fixes.

Riot balance boss Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison addressed this exact topic in an interview with Broken By Concept just a week ago, suggesting Mythics didn’t work out how Riot had intended and didn’t give players the choices they’d hoped for. Internally, the devs are relatively unhappy with Mythic items too and want to make some changes eventually.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when we might see Mythic item changes landing on the Rift, but we do know Riot’s not happy with them either, so have hope, everyone!

