LoL devs to buff AD champs with Patch 13.21 after balance changes expose weaknesses

League of Legends’ Patch 13.20 brought numerous changes to the game, including some major updates for the jungle. As a result, a few AD junglers fell off heavily, but Patch 13.21 is expected to fix that.

On Oct. 15, Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, Lead Gameplay Designer for League, posted a list of changes on X. He explained numerous AD champions are too weak in the game currently, and one of the developers’ goals with Patch 13.21 is to strengthen them and fix some of their issues.

Overall: Our early indications of how 13.20 has landed have been pretty positive! Players have been appreciating the slower paced games, better fight pacing and reduced snowball out of the early game. Game time is up about a minute and back to where it was in ~Season 7-8.… pic.twitter.com/6MGHdL2pNN — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) October 17, 2023

“Some tanks are too strong and a lot of AD champions are too weak. We’re looking to return the AD ratio to the pet damage and do some more changes to the healing (to move some more back to flat values),” Phroxzon wrote.

Therefore, on the list, we’ll find a couple of AD champions, most notably junglers, who are set to receive buffs in 13.21. These include Hecarim, Master Yi, Kha’Zix, and Bel’Veth. It’s not only junglers who are receiving some love from the developers though. Besides them, Riot is buffing LeBlanc, Varus, Morgana jungle, Tahm Kench top, and the recently reworked champion, K’Sante.

Most of the changes aren’t yet revealed, besides the fact Riot is “looking to bring each [of the AD junglers] up by some amount in addition to reverting the pet AD ratio nerf.” We’ll likely have to wait until late night of Oct. 17 to see them, but it’s obvious they are much-needed.

At the moment, all the mentioned junglers have horrible win rates in the jungle. Hecarim, Bel’Veth, and Master Yi are currently the second, fourth, and sixth-worst junglers in terms of win rate in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG. But, in Patch 13.19, they were doing more than fine.

Besides, other mentioned champs like K’Sante, LeBlanc, and Varus were already in a poor state in 13.19, but in 13.20 they’re doing even worse.

Patch 13.21 is scheduled to launch next week, Oct. 25.

About the author