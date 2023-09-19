The 2023 World Championship update is finally here, with League of Legends Patch 13.19 about to determine the pro play metagame for the next two months.

This League update⁠—which we’ve obviously all had circled on the calendar since early January⁠—includes thirteen champion changes (ten buffs, three nerfs) as well as tweaks for just two items. Riot Games is trying to keep things on the smaller side, balance boss Matt Leung-Harrison has said, after weeks of massaging.

The trend for Patch 13.19 is relatively simple; there are a handful of characters the League devs are interested in seeing the game’s top stars pick up in South Korea once Worlds 2023 eventually begins in October.

These chosen favorites include Gangplank, Galio, Syndra, Pyke, Lee Sin, and Jhin, to name just a few.

The developers are only making item changes for similar reasons. They are worried the wrong characters may end up in the mid lane, Tristana especially, and want to turn the power of Randuin’s Omen against them.

Finally, Riot is bringing the traditions of Día de los Muertos to League this Halloween with six incredible La Ilusión skins.

When will League Patch 13.19 go live?

The League Worlds update will go live on Wednesday, Sep. 27, giving pro players and solo queue heroes alike just under fourteen days to play around in the competitive-focused patch before the big event begins.

The last update in September will start staging in Australia⁠—which suits me quite nicely⁠—around 10am AEST before rolling out on major League servers throughout the day. Here are all the key patching times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

Why is Patch 13.19 so important?

League Patch 13.19 is important because it’s the update the 2023 World Championship is being played on from the start of the Worlds Qualifying Series all the way up to the Grand Finals decider at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Every year, Riot works towards the “19” update in September to make sure the pro play metagame is as strong as possible and⁠—perhaps even more importantly⁠—interesting to watch. Millions tune in specifically for Worlds and the League developers use it as a blockbuster showcase.

Every Worlds is built on the back of its ’19’ patch. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games

What’s in League Patch 13.19?

Pro play darlings get Worlds-timely buffs

At this stage, can any of us be surprised? The shopping list of pro play regulars getting buffs right before Worlds is always a little joke in the League community, but come September they arrive all the same.

This time, it’s (and you probably could have guessed these) going to be Syndra, Pyke, Lissandra, Lee Sin, Jhin, Gangplank, Galio, Twitch, Nunu, and Ziggs getting buffs. Only three characters are on the wrong end of the stick this patch, with Rek’Sai, Renekton, and Zeri deemed a little too powerful to be heading into the Worlds meta. Zeri in particular will be hit quite hard, Riot says.

Leung-Harrison also flagged several champions they’re watching for rushed changes if need be, including Akali, Orianna, Gnar, Aatrox, Caitlyn, and Kai’Sa.

You can’t have a League Worlds metagame without Lee Sin sneaking in somewhere. Image via Riot Games

Randuin’s used to nerf Tristana

Riot is also buffing Randuin’s Omen quite heavily, Leung-Harrison said, in a bid to turn it into a “good answer to Tristana mid lane double crit carry comps.” They have had the health-heavy item tipped to do that for some time but haven’t been able to get its stats right to really impact the metagame yet.

Even Riot is sick of seeing Tristana picked in the mid lane. Image via Riot Games

La Ilusión skins bring Día de los Muertos to League

While most of the update is all about Worlds and the pro play battlefield, Riot can’t let its cosmetics fall by the wayside either; especially not when Halloween is just around the corner.

This time around, six League champions are getting La Ilusión skins. These draw inspiration from the Día de los Muertos, which is also known as the Day of the Dead. Each of the half-dozen skins sport skulls, marigold flowers, and all the usual designs of the now world-famous Mexican tradition.

Here are all the skins coming in this patch:

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.19 cycle.

Renata Glasc will also be getting an incredible new Prestige skin. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League notes for the September 27 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official patch, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.19 early patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Galio

Gangplank

Jhin

Lee Sin

Lissandra

Nunu

Pyke

Syndra

Twitch

Ziggs

Nerfs

Rek’Sai

Renekton

Zeri

Items

Buffs

Randuin’s Omen

Seeker’s Armguard

