Liiv SANDBOX beat T1 in 3-game intensive series, continue series of upsets in 2021 LCK Summer Split

Liiv SANDBOX continued their dominance in the 2021 LCK Summer Split today, taking down T1 today in an intensive 2-1 series.

The mid laner and support players from LSB picked up the MVP Votes. FATE picked up his vote after delivering a huge performance on Ryze in the first match of the series, keeping Faker under control and scaling really well into the later stages of the match. His global presence via his ultimate allowed LSB to roam freely around the map since their mid laner was always ready to back them up whenever they needed him. Effort picked his MVP vote after a stellar performance on Alistar in the final match. He had a lot of great engages, but the highlight of the series was his Baron steal against T1, sealing their fate.

📍 LCK Match Result



5명의 완벽한 호흡과 하모니가 만들어낸 가슴 짜릿한 승리 🙌

T1과의 LCK 경기에서 2:1로 승리하였습니다. 응원해주신 팬 여러분들 감사합니다!

We won the match against T1. Thank you for your supports!#LSB #LCK #LSBWIN #withLSB pic.twitter.com/rUD2YQ9px0 — Liiv SANDBOX (@LiivSANDBOX) July 24, 2021

The first match of this League of Legends series opened up with a surprising performance from the LSB squad, who picked up an early lead and snowballed the match quickly after. Fate was the main factor on why LSB was so successful, exerting a lot of pressure with the Ryze pick and providing backup to his team with his ultimate whenever he was needed. After picking up the Cloud Dragon Soul, LSB rushed towards T1’s base and closed out the first match of the series.

In the second match, LSB banned Ryze away from T1, who would have first pick at him. They were also forced to change their AD carry after their opponents banned Kalista, dominant in the first game. Without the power picks from the first match or Ryze to back up the aggressive moves they went for, T1 turned the tides of battle and equalized the series.

The last match was the closest one, with both teams trading blow for blow. LSB picked up an early gold lead, but T1 picked up the pace towards the midgame and picked up a bigger gold lead themselves. While LSB was funneling resources into picking up the dragons, T1 focused on acquiring more gold and experience by farming. Once T1 had a small lead, they went to pick up the Baron and, though they were close to being successful, a heroic steal by Effort on Alistar stopped them in their tracks, stealing the Baron away from under their noses. Later on, LSB picked up the Ocean Dragon Soul as well and became unkillable for T1’s composition before finishing the series in their favor.

LSB (8-5) climbed to fourth place with this dominant victory. They’ll be back on the Rift next week with a match against the leaders in the standings, Nongshim RedForce. Tune in to see if LSB can continue their Cinderella story and deliver upset to another top-tier LCK team.

