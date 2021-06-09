Here are the 2021 LCK Summer Split standings

Ten teams will be battling for the title of the LCK Summer Split champion.

The LCK Summer Split is back.

Ten teams will compete in the double round-robin group stage. The top six teams will advance to the playoffs with an updated format that made its debut in the last split. A champion will be crowned on Aug. 15.

All matches are best-of-three series during the regular season, while the playoffs will feature best-of-five series. This means that winning every game is crucial since it increases the number of points a team has, even if they don’t win the overall series.

The league is filled with veteran stars and rising rookies alike. DWG KIA are coming off a disappointing loss in the MSI finals against RNG. Without many roster changes happening over the midseason break, teams will most likely provide the same coordinated playstyle they showed during the last split. One key change coming into the Summer Split, though, is the substitution period, which was limited to avoid having players constantly swapped in and out on a weekly basis.

Here are the standings for the 2021 LCK Summer Split.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1 T1 1-0 2-0 +2 1 Fredit BRION 1-0 2-0 +2 3 DWG KIA 0 0 0 4 Gen.G 0 0 0 5 DRX 0 0 0 6 Nongshim RedForce 0 0 0 7 KT Rolster 0 0 0 8 Afreeca Freecs 0 0 0 9 Hanwha Life Esports 0-1 0-2 -2 9 Liiv SANDBOX 0-1 0-2 -2

These standings will be updated throughout the entire split.