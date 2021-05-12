LFL’s Karmine Corp officially parts ways with top laner Adam

European Masters and French League champion Karmine Corp has parted ways with rookie top laner Adam Maanane, the League of Legends team announced today during a press conference.

Although it wasn’t officially revealed what team Adam will go to next, Karmine Corp’s press release said he accepted an offer from a “team in a major league.”

“Adam has received a prestigious offer from another team and told us his decision of taking this new opportunity,” the organization said. “With his remarkable performance, Adam proved he was much more than a rookie, by dominating all of his opponents in his very first season as a professional.”

Screengrab via Karmine Corp

Dot Esports reported yesterday that Fnatic is set to acquire Adam for a €240,000 ($291,800) buyout price with a 20-percent kickback on profit through 2023.

French journalist Paul Arrivé also reported in L’Equipe that the rookie is set to join the well-known organization, saying “both organizations reached a verbal agreement,” according to sources.

If Adam joins Fnatic, Bwipo would likely have to switch roles. He could potentially become the team’s starting jungler with Vitality reportedly set to acquire Selfmade from Fnatic. Bwipo also revealed to Inven Global last month that he declined a contract extension offer from Fnatic.

After joining Kameto Corp in 2020, which was then renamed Karmine Corp, Adam started an extraordinary rise and played well in his first split at this level of competition. He caught the attention of many fans during the EUM tournament where he had strong performances on several different picks, such as Darius, Sion, and Renekton, and proved he belonged among the top players in this role in the European competitive scene.

Fnatic has yet to confirm the acquisition of Adam.

