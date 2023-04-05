LEC’s new 2023 format has been well-received but poses one glaring issue for EU pros

When Riot Games revealed that the European League of Legends ecosystem was getting revamped, both players and fans alike were excited to see how the year would pan out. For fans, shorter regular seasons meant much more intense matchups, which could lead to iconic runs and shocking upsets.

After playing out two splits in a row, however, coaches and competitors have also given their opinions on the changes, and MAD Lions’ head coach James “Mac” MacCormack brought up one worry that could have lasting effects on the various players of the league—especially when it comes close to the World Championship.

“I think the only caveat is [whether] everyone is gonna be burnt out by the end of the year at Worlds,” Mac said in an official LEC video. “Normally, people are burnt out by the end of the year at Worlds anyway, [so] that makes me a bit worried that a lot of European players are going to be very, very burnt out by the end of the year.”

Throughout the video, pros and coaching staff were vocal about how fast-paced the league has become, since teams couldn’t take their time finding their footing in the opening weeks of the split. Mac compared the last years to 2023, and said that if last year was a marathon, this year “feels like a sprint, then another sprint, then another sprint.”

The new system also forces players and teams to focus in ways that they never had before, while also exposing them to more stage games with best-of-threes and best-of-fives. It’s great for preparation when it comes to playoffs and international tournaments, but such a quick turnaround can be really tough for the participants.

Multiple players voiced out that it made the season a lot more exhausting, especially with two more hours being added to scrim schedules. Because of this added practice, Mac also pointed out that teams now had less time for VOD reviews, team-building exercises, workouts, and any other extra quality-of-life aspects that were done in free time.

Ultimately, the viewers have been living their best lives with the changes, but players and staff must now reschedule their lives so they aren’t too overwhelmed when it comes time to fighting for the Summoner’s Cup in October.