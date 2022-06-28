LEC’s 2022 Summer Split finals to be played in Malmö, Sweden

The League of Legends European Championship is heading to Sweden for its first finals held outside of the LEC Berlin studio in two years. The LEC will bring the final stage of its Summer Split competition to Malmö in Sweden from Sept. 10 to 11, Riot Games announced today.

The last LEC finals to take place in Sweden dates back to 2015, where Stockholm hosted Fnatic vs. Origen in a breathtaking best-of-five. “Being the first roadshow we’ve hosted away from our Berlin studio in three years, we can’t wait to give the fans an unforgettable experience,” said Maximilian Schmidt, head of League of Legends esports in EMEA.

WE'RE BACK IN SWEDEN! 🇸🇪



The #LEC Summer Finals are headed to Malmö! pic.twitter.com/gkIpshT29E — LEC (@LEC) June 28, 2022

The two final matches of the LEC Summer Split will be played in the Malmö Arena, which can hold up to 20,000 League fans for the event. Additionally, Riot has revealed it has “exciting” plans for the LEC XPO at the MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center, located nearby the finals location. The Swedish city was supposed to host the 2020 Summer finals, but Riot had to cancel the live event due to health precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase starting on July 1 at lec.gg/malmo and will go live during the RDYCHK segment, according to Riot. League fans are surely thrilled to be able to come back and cheer on their favorite team in an arena for the first time since Athens 2019, LEC’s last “on the road” show before the pandemic.