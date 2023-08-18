League of Legends: Mythic Variants in LoL, explained

League of Legends has a number of different skin tiers—Legacy, Epic, Legendary, Ultimate, Mythic, and Prestige. On top of this, you have chromas, Mythic chromas, and the latest addition to the game are Mythic Variants.

First introduced in Aug. 2023, the first Mythic Variant skin is Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin and it is loot-exclusive content that can’t be obtained by any other means than opening up your wallet and cashing out for these cosmetics. Similar to Mythic chromas which rotate in Mythic shop, Mythic Variants are available only during a specific time window and won’t come back.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mythic Variants, including how they work and the list of Mythic Variant skins in League.

What are Mythic Variants in League?

Mythic Variants are loot-exclusive skin recolors that can be obtained only through specific loot boxes and during a certain period of time.

These skins won’t be purchasable in the shop and they won’t be an entirely new skin. Instead, Riot will reuse and recolor older skins like Dark Cosmic Jhin and give it a new spin. In the case of Jhin, this means new abilities colors, new splash art, icons, and borders.

For example, you can obtain Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin by opening a capsule, and you’re guaranteed to get it within 30 capsules.

Luckily, you don’t need to own the original skin to get Mythic Variant and if you’re lucky enough, you can get it through rerolling other skins.

Why did Riot add Mythic Variants to League?

Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin is the first Mythic Variant skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to Riot’s blog post from Aug. 17, 2023, Mythic and Prestige skins have become all too available and don’t feel special anymore. Instead of “trying to take away from players who are currently happy with the more accessible Prestige system,” the devs introduced Mythic Variants to the game.

Will Mythic Variants be available in the shop?

No, these skins won’t make it to the shop, at least not for now. Riot has stayed open to the idea of potentially adding them in the future, but nothing is guaranteed.

List of all Mythic Variants skins in League

Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin

