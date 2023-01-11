Take a look to see if the Prestige skin you're looking for is available for purchase.

At the start of the 2022 season, Riot Games implemented a new currency in League of Legends known as Mythic Essence. This premium currency, only obtainable via purchasing Hextech Chests, leveling up event passes, or through rare drops in crafting, completely replaced the previous Gemstone currency while opening up more opportunities for players to obtain rare in-game cosmetics.

Mythic Essence is used exclusively in the game’s Mythic Shop, which can be accessed by clicking on the Mythic Essence a player has in their inventory. The contents of this shop vary depending on the patch, though it always has a selection of Prestige skins, Hextech skins, icons, emotes, and keys to purchase.

According to the official Mythic Shop FAQ released by Riot, a new thematic will be released exclusively to the shop each year, with last year’s being the Ashen Knights line. Every two patches, two Prestige skins will become unvaulted for purchase, while the general Mythic content will rotate every six patches. Unvaulted Prestige skins from years prior will cost more Mythic Essence than those newly introduced to the shop.

At the end of each year, the Mythic Shop is updated to include a variety of event-exclusive icons and emotes that were available through event passes throughout the year. Players will also be able to purchase grab bags from that year’s events, which can normally only be obtained as bonuses for purchasing event loot.

Once items leave the Mythic Shop, it is unclear if and when they will come back. Therefore, if players see an item within the shop that they are particularly fond of, they should make sure they have enough Mythic Essence to obtain it before it’s too late.

What is in League’s Mythic Shop? (January 2023)

Screengrab via Riot Games