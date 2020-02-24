LCK host reportedly tests negative for coronavirus after initial scare

LCK host Kim Mina, who was removed from the LCK over the weekend over concerns of possible exposure to the coronavirus, has tested negative for the disease according to Fomos reporter kenzi.

With it, her self quarantine should also come to an end and fears for the players and staff that came in contact with her during interviews and work over the weekend should hopefully be alleviated.

The news of a possible coronavirus scare in the LCK came during Sandbox Gamings match against Damwon, where LCK caster Max “Atlus” Anderson alerted viewers to the news, stating that the LCK was taking “as many precautions as possible” during the incident.

The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China has spread across the world in recent weeks with more than 78,000 cases with over 2,400 deaths reported, the majority having occurred in China.

There has been a rise in cases in South Korea and, should it continue, we might see the LCK be postponed similarly to how the LPL indefinitely postponed its activities in late January over worries for its players, staff, and fans.