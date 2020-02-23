LCK host moved out of broadcast due to concerns over coronavirus

The LCK removed host Kim Mina from today’s broadcast over concerns of possible exposure to the coronavirus after she was reported to have a fever.

“[Mina] had a bit of a fever, which meant that there’s a chance she has coronavirus,” LCK caster Max “Atlus” Anderson said. “We’re taking as many precautions as possible, so it’s likely that she’s actually fine. But all the teams that have come in contact with her, especially today, have been notified and as soon as we find out more, we’re going to make sure that we let everyone know as well.”

As a precautionary measure, the LCK checks the body temperatures of all players, staff, and visitors for temperatures exceeding 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Mina showed signs of a fever and will be taken to get checked for the virus.

“For now, we’re just going to be as careful as possible,” Atlus said. “And that means all of us as well, like after this, we’re going to take ourselves home and make sure that we do not go out into the world and it’s going to be masks on.”

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. There have since been more than 78,000 cases with over 2,400 deaths reported, the majority having occurred in China. Symptoms of the coronavirus may appear between two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The LCK has not yet released a statement regarding Mina’s health following the broadcast.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is released.