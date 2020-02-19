LPL to host online scrim league amid coronavirus hiatus

The LPL will host an online scrim league starting on Wednesday, Feb. 26 to appease eager League of Legends fans.

The LPL has been on a temporary hiatus since January and has been forced to postpone its matches following the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. The virus has infected over 74,000 people in mainland China and has put the country on standstill for the past month.

“We have decided to postpone week 2 of the LPL until we can ensure the safety and health of our players and fans,” the LPL said on Jan. 26. The league has been on hold ever since, with little indication of its return. It looks like the LPL will remain postponed for the foreseeable future, or until the virus is finally contained.

“We will be hosting an online scrims league starting the 26th,” the LPL said today. “Our primary concern is still keeping everyone safe but we are expecting some great entertaining matches.”

Top Esports, JD Gaming, Suning Gaming, Victory Five, and eStar have opted to partake in the online league’s opening week. The matches are expected to be aired live on Twitch. The results of the league won’t count toward the official LPL standings, however.

It’s unclear when the LPL will make its return, but in the meantime, an online league will have to make do.

The coronavirus has had huge implications on the Chinese league. The Mid-Season Invitational is quickly approaching, and if the LPL doesn’t return soon, China will be on the backfoot. The absence of practice will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the teams.