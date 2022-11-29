Kaas, Nukeduck head over to LCS as leaders of 100 Thieves’ overhauled coaching staff

Following an early exit from the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one of the best teams in North America has made some major moves in preparation for next year.

100 Thieves has signed Christophe “Kaas” van Oudheusden and Erlend “Nukeduck” Våtevik Holm as the newest members of the organization’s coaching staff for 2023, the team announced yesterday. Both former players have extensive résumés from their time in Europe and have a whole career’s worth of experience to bring to the table when the season begins.

Kaas started his career as a support player in 2015 when he made his EU LCS debut with Copenhagen Wolves. Although he hasn’t played in the LEC since then, over the course of eight years, he did compete for more than five organizations across multiple different tournaments before joining MAD Lions as an assistant coach in 2020.

He helped the young pride of Europe capture back-to-back LEC championships in 2021 and attended three World Championships in a row along with a top-four placement at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational. Now, he’ll be bringing that experience across the Atlantic as he settles in as the head coach of North America’s fastest-rising organization.

Nukeduck, on the other hand, has been a mainstay mid laner in the LEC since he joined the league in 2013. The 26-year-old veteran has played for a plethora of major organizations like Team ROCCAT, Team Vitality, Schalke 04, Origen, Astralis, and Excel Esports but has yet to capture an LEC championship.

Although Nukeduck has always maintained a relatively strong level over the last few years, his teams have always lacked a certain level of firepower that prevented them from entering the upper echelon of the region. He’ll be entering a new chapter in his career and taking on a new challenge by joining Kaas behind the scenes.