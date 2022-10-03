This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Evil Geniuses top laner Impact has underlined one team outside DRX and Royal Never Give Up who’s better than MAD Lions at Worlds 2022, and who could be poised to knock the LEC representatives out of the tournament.

The player believes that VCS’ Saigon Buffalo are superior to MAD Lions, he admitted in an interview with Inven Global. “I know that the Buffalos lost today, but I personally think they’re a better team than MAD,” he said, leading to him wanting to face the European squad in the knockout match of the play-ins.

MAD Lions beat Saigon Buffalo in Group B of the play-ins, but Impact thinks the VCS players “have more potential.” Both teams will face each other in the elimination round of the knockout stage of the Worlds 2022 play-in stage, with the winner advancing to a qualification match against EG. “I’d rather face MAD,” Impact said.

Impact also admitted that DRX and RNG are a cut above the Western teams, with them being “much worse than the Asian teams this year.”

Despite not having bad results against RNG and DRX in scrims, “they’re still very good teams,” Impact said. DRX already qualified for the main event by placing first in Group B of the play-ins.

Impact believes that his team’s image was tarnished after EG lost to Fnatic on day one of Worlds 2022. As a result, he’d like to face MAD Lion in the qualification match so he can “prove those doubters wrong.”

EG will play the winner of the MAD Lions and Saigon Buffalo on Tuesday, Oct. 4.