How to watch LoR A Curious Journey Seasonal tournament

Riot Games has reinstated broadcasts for Seasonal tournaments, starting with A Curious Journey, scheduled to take place in May.

Broadcasts for Legends of Runeterra Seasonal tournaments are no longer canceled, getting reinstated by Riot prior to the A Curious Journey Seasonal. The broadcast format for the upcoming Seasonal will remain the same, with potential changes taking place leading up to the LoR World Championship later this year.

Action for the A Curious Journey Seasonal begins on May 7 via the Last Chance Gauntlet and a Master’s Cut will take place on May 12. The official start of the Seasonal tournament will commence on May 14 via the open rounds. But only the playoffs will have a broadcast by Riot.

How can I watch the Legends of Runeterra Seasonal tournament?

The official Riot broadcast for the A Curious Journey Seasonal tournament will take place on May 21. Fans will witness a total of 32 players get reduced to the top eight, competing in the A Curious Journey finals for a chance to earn a direct invite to the Legends of Runeterra World Championship later this year.

Here’s every broadcast for the LoR A Curious Journey Seasonal playoffs around the globe, according to Riot.

Americas LoR Seasonal broadcast

NA via local partner Wisdom https://www.twitch.tv/LegendsofRuneterra Youtube.com/LegendsofRuneterra

BR via local partner Player One https://www.twitch.tv/riotgamesbrasil Youtube.com/RuneterraBrasil

LATAM via local partner GGTech https://www.twitch.tv/legendsofruneterralatam YouTube



APAC LoR Seasonal broadcast

JP via local partner PlayBrain https://www.twitch.tv/riotgamesjp YouTube

TW via local partner TeSL https://www.twitch.tv/twm_lor



Europe LoR Seasonal broadcast