How to mass disenchant shards for Blue Essence in League of Legends

After years of anticipation (and lots of tedious work), Riot Games has finally introduced one of the most requested features in League of Legends: mass disenchanting.

This new feature allows players to disenchant multiple champion shards at the same time, saving them from endless clicking and waiting.

How to mass disenchant shards in League of Legends

Blue Essence galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to miss disenchant shards for Blue Essence in League.

Log in and access loot tab: Start by logging into your account and navigating to the Loot Tab. Select Multi-Disenchant: Locate the Multi-Disenchant button at the bottom left corner of the Loot Tab and click it. Confirm disenchanting: A prompt will appear asking you to confirm the mass disenchant process. Click on the “Disenchant” button to proceed. Complete disenchanting: All your owned and duplicate champion shards will be disenchanted in one go.

Mass disenchant limitations

While the Mass Disenchant feature is a significant improvement, it’s not without its limitations. You can only disenchant 50 shards simultaneously and must do so in the order they appear. You cannot deselect any shards, which means that if you want to save certain shards for mastery upgrades, they will still get disenchanted.

Rioter BarackProbama explained on Reddit that these limitations are due to service load concerns and a lack of development time. But he added Riot plans to improve the feature, potentially allowing larger quantities of items to get disenchanted at the same time.

What is Blue Essence used for in League of Legends?

Blue Essence was first introduced at the beginning of season 2016. Unlike Riot Points, Blue Essence is earned for free by playing the game and leveling up your account. You can get Blue Essence by disenchanting shards, which is why this new feature is so useful. This system has helped new players unlock champions quickly.

But it also has a lot of other uses:

Purchase champions in the store.

Upgrade champion shards to unlock champions.

Upgrade a champion mastery to level six or seven.

Purchase additional rune pages.

Change your summoner name.

With the introduction of the Mass Disenchant feature, acquiring Blue Essence will be easier than ever, without having to keep clicking and spending too much time.

