How to get Blue Essence in LoL and why you want more

There's no such thing as too much Blue Essence.
Published: Feb 2, 2024 12:28 am
League of Legends champions
Image via Riot Games

Blue Essence is one of the two primary currencies used in League of Legends, and while it is a form of currency, you don’t have to spend any real-world money to get it. Best of all, it can be used in various ways to enhance your gaming experience and make your League life much easier.

How to get Blue Essence in League

There are five easy ways you can get Blue Essence in League, and they include:

  1. Leveling up, specifically progressing to level 30, will give you the most Blue Essence.
  2. Completing missions in the League client, like your daily missions.
  3. Disenchanting Champion Shards.
  4. Opening capsules and chests, either the ones you get from watching LoL Esports or by leveling up. These can contain Blue Essence or items you can disenchant for Blue Essence.
  5. Participating in Events to earn Blue Essence.

Best things to use your Blue Essence on in League

As you start to earn Blue Essence, you can use it to:

  • Purchase champions.
  • Upgrade your champion shards to unlock new permanent champions.
  • Upgrade a champion mastery, specifically levels six and seven.
  • Purchase an additional rune page (You can only use Blue Essence to buy the single rune page, not the bundle).
  • Purchase items from the Essence Emporium.
  • Purchase a Clash Ticket.
  • Purchase chromas when they go on sale.
  • Purchase the Pride Pack during Pride Month.

Can you get more Blue Essence faster?

Even if you think you have more than enough Blue Essence to purchase all the champions and items in the Blue Essence Emporium whenever it rolls around, you may need more. Thankfully, you can earn Blue Essence fast by:

  • Playing League. As you level up, you earn capsules with shards, which you can disenchant for Blue Essence. So, the more you plan, the more you earn, and the more Blue Essence you can get.
  • Logging into LoL Esports and watching streams to earn capsules. These have emotes and icons and sometimes you’ll get Champion Shards you can disenchant.
  • Participating in Events. You will earn Blue Essence as you level up the Pass Track, even if you don’t purchase the premium event pass. You will also earn tokens that you can use to purchase Blue Essence or League Champion Shards that you can disenchant to get even more Blue Essence. You will earn more tokens if you buy the Premium Pass, which means you can earn even more Blue Essence.

Even though getting Blue Essence can be a grind, it’s one of the best ways to purchase things like Champions, more rune pages, and even Chromas during sales.

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.