LoL leads vow to fix issues surrounding Blue Essence Emporium, bringing it back before end of 2023

If you’re still sitting on a large amount of Blue Essence in League of Legends after the most recent iteration of the Blue Essence Emporium, you’re in luck—it’s coming back once more this year with some major changes.

As part of the new League developer blog today that detailed what players can expect in terms of lore changes and upcoming champion releases, Riot Games also provided a bit of information regarding the Blue Essence Emporium. This included both an acknowledgment of the faults that plagued the return of the shop this past September, as well as promises that, when it does come back around—confirmed to be this December—it will have more options for players.

.@RiotBrightmoon and @RiotMeddler are back with updates on lore📚, Quickplay⚔️, Blue Essence Emporium💎, and language select🌏.



And @neolexical gives us a sneak peak at some new champs 🎨🔥and everyone's favorite scorpion🦂. pic.twitter.com/q2BC44K2je — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 12, 2023

While Riot Meddler noted that the team was thankful the Blue Essence Emporium was able to return for players to indulge in, it was released in a state that had problems with its “technical functionality” and a limited range of wares that was much smaller than had been available previously.

When the Blue Essence Emporium came back in September, fans quickly noted that the range of Chromas available for purchase with the earnable currency had only slightly changed from the last time the shop came around, with very few recently released Chromas listed for purchase. Meddler indicated that more Chromas will line the store this time around, as well as having returning options like mystery icons, mystery gifting, and discounted rune pages available for purchase with BE.

A specific date for the return of the Blue Essence Emporium has not yet been given outside of a vague December release, though it is likely to align with Patch 13.24 on Dec. 6, marking the last patch of the 2023 season. Until then, players should look to stockpile as much Blue Essence as they can through opening capsules and Hextech Chests as it seems that this time around, there will be no shortage of items to buy.

