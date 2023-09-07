‘Huge letdown’: LoL players agree return of Essence Emporium has been underwhelming

The Blue Essence Emporium is usually one of the more exciting features of League of Legends since it allows players to spend hard-earned blue essence in a special chroma shop that also includes exclusive skins, experience boosts, and icons.

This year, however, a majority of players believe the return of the emporium has been a massive disappointment. In particular, multiple threads on the League subreddit have been created about the lack of features for the emporium, and how it is a degraded version of the previous shops that had players so hyped.

Players noticed the shop no longer has the mystery ward chest or mystery icon chest, along with no limited chromas. They also can’t gift icons, and the client has also been extremely buggy for many gamers who cannot even load the emporium.

This was especially surprising for players since Riot Games specifically put the emporium on hiatus last year in order to rebuild it within the client. In 2022, the devs said that “running the Emporium is so inefficient, it causes delays and feature cuts in other projects” and began “exploring navigation and usability improvements for its return.”

Finding the emporium has returned in a lesser state has left the player base unsatisfied and disappointed in Riot again, especially after the latest controversies around the game’s costly gacha-like system for the new Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin.

“Needless to say, the return of the Blue Essence Emporium was a huge letdown,” one disgruntled player said. Another fan wrote: “The least Riot could have done was allow chromas of any skin to be bought with BE.”

Riot has so far remained silent in regard to the Emporium backlash.

