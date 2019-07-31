How to expand your minimap scale past 100 percent in League of Legends

The minimap in League of Legends is one of the most important tools in the game. It gives an abundance of information about the enemy’s position on the map, where your vision lines are, and what objectives are coming up next.

Some people don’t use the minimap to its full effect, however. Low-ranked players are notorious for not looking at it, while on some monitors, the full scale of the minimap is still tiny compared to the rest of the game.

Step in Rick Fox. The enigmatic owner of Echo Fox posed a question to Riot on Twitter last night asking how to increase the size of his minimap to above 100 percent scale, and it’s possible.

Riot Games Support on Twitter @RickFox @CoachLevi7 @LCSOfficial Past the 100% scaling? 😲 There are some ways but they can cause there own slew of issues with the game >.< I can’t argue with Coach though, so if you go to C:Riot GamesLeague of LegendsConfigPersistedSettiings you just change the value for “MinimapScale” 😀 ~Platy

According to Riot Support, you can alter the in-game file where settings are stored to get your minimap beyond 100 percent. First of all, jump into the drive where your League client is installed. From there, dive into the Config folder, and edit the MinimapScale value in your PersistedSettings.json file.

The MinimapScale value should be between zero and one originally. You can increase it as much as you want, with a value of two giving you 200 percent minimap scale in game, five giving you 500 percent, and so on. Be sure to save the file and load into Practice Tool to make sure it’s all working as intended, and you can go on your way.

So, if you are struggling to see your minimap, or need it to take up more room on your screen so you notice it, feel free to edit your config files manually to get the perfect size.