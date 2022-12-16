How to change or remove Challenge Tokens from your League profile

Riot Games added Challenges to League of Legends in Patch 12.9, and opinions in the community were split. Some were happy to have a system to track progress over time while others feared it may lower the quality of ranked matches. Either way, it seems they’re here to stay, whether you’re a fan or not.

Tokens are awarded for completing Challenges, and you may display up to three on your profile at any time. They are an opportunity to show off where you rank among League players in different aspects of the game. There are Tokens for farming minions, dodging skillshots, getting pentakills, and just about every other part of the game.

For those who want to flex on their friends, there’s a step-by-step guide on how to equip and change your Tokens. For those who want to get rid of them completely for whatever reason, there are ways to do that as well.

How to Change Your Challenge Tokens

Here’s how to change which challenge tokens you’re displaying on your profile. Once you’ve logged into your account, click on your icon in the top right of the client. This will open the “Customize Identity” screen. There will be options for icons, borders, titles, and banners. Smack dab in the middle is the “Tokens” tab.

Once you switch to it, it will display all of the tokens you have unlocked. Right below the “tokens” tab is a search bar to help you find specific tokens easier. Directly to the left of that search bar, it will display what tokens you currently have activated. To change a token, first, click on the one you want to replace and then select the token you wish to replace it with from the ones you’ve unlocked.

If it worked correctly, you should see it update on the display on the left side of the “Customize Identity” screen.

How to Remove Your Challenge Tokens

Unfortunately, Riot has made it much more difficult to remove challenge tokens compared to putting them on. There is currently no option to disable them directly from the client.

For those who are determined to remove the tokens from their profile, there are other options. A GitHub member named MaciejGorczyca created an open-source program that can easily remove tokens. All you need to do is open League, then open ChallengesAreEvil and click the “Remove tokens” button. As always, exercise caution before downloading random executables from the internet, but as the code is open source you can check it for dangers yourself.

For those wanting a safer (albeit slower) option, users on Reddit have said that uninstalling and reinstalling the game will also reset your League tokens.