Four-fifths of historic T1 lineup headline LCK 2022 Spring Split All-Pro team

Just over 24 hours after completing a perfect 18-0 run in LCK Spring, T1 nearly swept the league’s first All-Pro team with four of its five starters handed All-LCK honors. The LCK revealed its Spring award winners earlier today, with star T1 support Keria being named overall MVP of the Korean league for the split, and four of the team’s players being named to the first All-LCK squad.

The four T1 players to earn top All-LCK honors were Zeus, Faker, Gumayusi, and of course Keria. The only non-T1 player to earn a spot on the first All-Pro team this split was DWG KIA jungler Canyon. T1 jungler Oner was named to the second All-LCK team. Additionally, this split marked the first time that Faker was named to an LCK All-Pro team since the 2020 Spring split.

Beyond T1’s dominance of the first team, other familiar faces lined the second and third All-LCK teams. Under Faker, Gen.G mid laner Chovy and DWG KIA mid laner Showmaker represented the second and third All-LCK teams, respectively.

A mismatched pairing of bot laners from Gen.G and DRX were given All-Pro honors, as well, as Gen.G’s Ruler and DRX’s BeryL were named to the second All-LCK team, while DRX’s Deft and Gen.G’s Lehends were given third-team honors.

Notably, players outside of the top four LCK teams this split to be named to All-LCK squads included KT Rolster top laner Rascal and Kwangdong Freecs top laner Kiin, who were named to the second and third All-LCK teams, respectively. Rascal was also the only All-Pro player among the 15 who were named to not hail from a Spring Split playoff-qualifying team.

The 2022 LCK Spring Split playoffs will begin on March 23 with a best-of-five series between DWG KIA and Fredit BRION. T1’s lineup of All-LCK players will take to the playoff stage on March 26, as they received a bye and automatically qualified for the second round of the playoffs.