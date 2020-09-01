Here are the updates and notes for League of Legends Patch 10.18

Ahri, Kayle, and other underperforming champion mains are in for a treat with the upcoming League of Legends patch. Most underused champions received some quality-of-life buffs to make them feel more fluid and competitively viable.

The usual contenders causing havoc on the Rift have been nerfed a bit, as well. Ashe, Sett, and Shen, in particular, are in for some tuning down to bring them in line with other champions.

We will be finally getting the PsyOps skins so prepare your wallets to splurge on some mecha-futuristic skins for Sona, Vi, Ezreal, Shen, and Master Yi. Ezreal’s will be also getting a Prestige Edition version. Starting Sept. 3 all these skins will become available for purchase.

Here are the full notes and updates for League‘s Patch 10.18.

Champions

Ahri

Base stats

Health regeneration decreased from 6.5 to 5.5

Passive – Vastayan Grace

New effect – Essence Theft: Ahri gains an Essence Theft stack for each enemy hit by her abilities, up to a maximum of three per cast, and storing up to 9 at once. Upon reaching nine stacks of Essence Theft, Ahri’s next spell consumes the stacks to heal Ahri for 3/5/9/18 (levels 1/6/11/16) (+0.09 ability power) for each enemy hit.

Removed effect: Ahri no longer gains 20 percent bonus movement speed for three seconds when she lands two ability hits against a champion within one and a half seconds.

Q – Orb of Deception

Removed effect – Essence Theft, transferred to passive

W – Fox-Fire

New effect – Foxfier feet: Now grants a 40 percent movement speed decaying over one and a half seconds

New effect – Minion fire: Deals 200 percent damage to minions below 20 percent health

Ashe

Base stats

Attack damage decreased from 61 to 59

Q – Ranger’s Focus

Bugfix: Runaan’s Hurricane’s Wind’s Fury’s damage now properly takes under consideration the future levels of Ranger’s Focus

Galio

Q – Winds of War

Base damage decreased from 80/115/150/185/220 to 70/105/140/175/210

Jarvan IV

Q – Dragon Strike

Base damage increased from 80/120/160/200/240 to 90/130/170/210/250

Kayle

Q – Radiant Blast

Removed: No longer restores 50 percent of the mana cost for each enemy champion hit

W – Celestial Blessing

Cost increased from 70/80/90/100/110 mana to 90/100/110/120/130 mana

E – Starfire Spellblade

Mana cost removed

Missile speed increased from 2,000 to 5,000

Kog’Maw

Base stats

Health growth decreased from 90 to 85

Armor growth decreased from 3.5 to 3.25

Miss Fortune

Base stats

Attack speed growth increased from 2.25 to three percent

W – Strut

Maximum bonus movement speed increased from 50/60/70/80/90 to 55/65/75/85/95

Rumble

Q – Flamespitter

Total damage increased from 175/210/245/280/315 to 180/220/260/300/340

Sett

Passive – Pit Grit

Right punch bonus damage ratio increased from 0.15 total attack damage to 0.5 bonus attack damage

Q – Knuckle Down

Bonus damage changed from 10/20/30/40/50 (+1/2/3/4/5 percent of target’s maximum health) (+0.01 per 100 total attack damage) to 10/20/30/40/50 (+0.01 of target’s maximum health) (+1/1.5/2/2.5/3 percent per 100 total attack damage)

Shen

Passive – Ki Barrier

Shield amount decreased from 70-121 (levels 1-18) to 60-111 (levels 1-18)

Shyvana

E – Flame Breath

Update explosion radius: Explosion radius changed from 220/240/260/280/300 (boundary check) to 345 (center check). A center check with a 345 radius is about equal to a 280 radius boundary check for most targets.

Update visuals: Dragon form visuals and cast indicator now accurately represent the ability’s radius

Tick rate changed from one second to 0.5 seconds (same damage per second, but more responsive)

Twitch

E – Contaminate

Bonus damage per stack ratio increased from 0.2 ability power (maximum 1.2 ability power) to 0.333 ability power (maximum 2.0 ability power)

R – Spray and Pray

Bolt damage reduction per hit changed from 20 percent from the previous hit (minimum damage cap of 40 percent) to five percent per unit hit (minimum damage cap of 70 percent)

Xin Zhao

W – Wind Becomes Lightning

Thrust damage increased from 30/65/100/135/170 (+0.75 attack damage) to 40/75/110/145/180 (+0.80 attack damage)

Runes

Guardian

Shield ratio decreased from 0.25 ability power (+0.12 bonus health) to 0.15 ability power (+0.09 bonus health)

League Client

Players online using League+ now show as available in folders on the Friends list

Ticker messages now display when a player encounters an error patching

Spectating a game no longer shows your status as green in the Friends list

Ward skin rarity is now correctly displayed

The home screen is no longer black when being kicked from a party

Player names should no longer display as “…” in chat

Missions and other information pop-ups should not appear until the client has finished loading

Blocking a player through the Add Friends modal no longer shows debug text instead of the user’s Summoner Name

Long skin names no longer overlap each other in the profile background picker

The loading circle for all tabs in the client are now in the same place

Changing the background in Profile now dynamically updates your hover card in the Friends list

Voice Panel no longer overlaps the Friends list

A missing translation has been found and fixed for specific patcher notifications

A player’s hover card in the Friends list should now accurately reflect a player’s current state (In Queue, Champ Select, Online)

VFX updates

Malzahar

Passive: Spell shield brighter to match other spell shields

Basic attack: New missiles and hit effects

Q – Call of the Void: New effects and indicator to better represent the hitbox

W – Void Swarm: New spawn effects and basic attacks

E – Malefic Visions: New debuff effect and a beam effect when it spreads to other enemies

R – Nether Grasp: New beam, AoE effect, including more thematic pools

Nocturne

Passive: New effect to clearly show the AoE range. The blades now glow when the passive is ready

Basic attack: New swipes and target effects

Q – Duskbringer: Updated missile effects

W – Shroud of Darkness: More thematic spell shield and new attack speed buff effect

E – Unspeakable Horror: Updated beam and shadow effects

R – Paranoia: New dash effect when Nocturne casts the ability. Updated effect for enemies affected by the ultimate

Viktor

Basic attack: New missiles and hit effects

Q – Siphon Power: Updated beam effect and rebalanced shield effect

W – Gravity Field: Updated zone effect

E – Death Ray: Updated effects to clearly show area hit

R – Chaos Storm: New initial cast effect

Tryndamere

R – Undying Rage: Tryndamere’s body will flash white for an instant at the end of the ultimate to show the expiration of the buff

