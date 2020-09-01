Here are the updates and notes for League of Legends Patch 10.18

Ahri, Kayle, and other underperforming champion mains are in for a treat with the upcoming League of Legends patch. Most underused champions received some quality-of-life buffs to make them feel more fluid and competitively viable.
The usual contenders causing havoc on the Rift have been nerfed a bit, as well. Ashe, Sett, and Shen, in particular, are in for some tuning down to bring them in line with other champions.
We will be finally getting the PsyOps skins so prepare your wallets to splurge on some mecha-futuristic skins for Sona, Vi, Ezreal, Shen, and Master Yi. Ezreal’s will be also getting a Prestige Edition version. Starting Sept. 3 all these skins will become available for purchase.
Here are the full notes and updates for League‘s Patch 10.18.
Champions
Ahri
Base stats
- Health regeneration decreased from 6.5 to 5.5
Passive – Vastayan Grace
- New effect – Essence Theft: Ahri gains an Essence Theft stack for each enemy hit by her abilities, up to a maximum of three per cast, and storing up to 9 at once. Upon reaching nine stacks of Essence Theft, Ahri’s next spell consumes the stacks to heal Ahri for 3/5/9/18 (levels 1/6/11/16) (+0.09 ability power) for each enemy hit.
- Removed effect: Ahri no longer gains 20 percent bonus movement speed for three seconds when she lands two ability hits against a champion within one and a half seconds.
Q – Orb of Deception
- Removed effect – Essence Theft, transferred to passive
W – Fox-Fire
- New effect – Foxfier feet: Now grants a 40 percent movement speed decaying over one and a half seconds
- New effect – Minion fire: Deals 200 percent damage to minions below 20 percent health
Ashe
Base stats
- Attack damage decreased from 61 to 59
Q – Ranger’s Focus
- Bugfix: Runaan’s Hurricane’s Wind’s Fury’s damage now properly takes under consideration the future levels of Ranger’s Focus
Galio
Q – Winds of War
- Base damage decreased from 80/115/150/185/220 to 70/105/140/175/210
Jarvan IV
Q – Dragon Strike
- Base damage increased from 80/120/160/200/240 to 90/130/170/210/250
Kayle
Q – Radiant Blast
- Removed: No longer restores 50 percent of the mana cost for each enemy champion hit
W – Celestial Blessing
- Cost increased from 70/80/90/100/110 mana to 90/100/110/120/130 mana
E – Starfire Spellblade
- Mana cost removed
- Missile speed increased from 2,000 to 5,000
Kog’Maw
Base stats
- Health growth decreased from 90 to 85
- Armor growth decreased from 3.5 to 3.25
Miss Fortune
Base stats
- Attack speed growth increased from 2.25 to three percent
W – Strut
- Maximum bonus movement speed increased from 50/60/70/80/90 to 55/65/75/85/95
Rumble
Q – Flamespitter
- Total damage increased from 175/210/245/280/315 to 180/220/260/300/340
Sett
Passive – Pit Grit
- Right punch bonus damage ratio increased from 0.15 total attack damage to 0.5 bonus attack damage
Q – Knuckle Down
- Bonus damage changed from 10/20/30/40/50 (+1/2/3/4/5 percent of target’s maximum health) (+0.01 per 100 total attack damage) to 10/20/30/40/50 (+0.01 of target’s maximum health) (+1/1.5/2/2.5/3 percent per 100 total attack damage)
Shen
Passive – Ki Barrier
- Shield amount decreased from 70-121 (levels 1-18) to 60-111 (levels 1-18)
Shyvana
E – Flame Breath
- Update explosion radius: Explosion radius changed from 220/240/260/280/300 (boundary check) to 345 (center check). A center check with a 345 radius is about equal to a 280 radius boundary check for most targets.
- Update visuals: Dragon form visuals and cast indicator now accurately represent the ability’s radius
- Tick rate changed from one second to 0.5 seconds (same damage per second, but more responsive)
Twitch
E – Contaminate
- Bonus damage per stack ratio increased from 0.2 ability power (maximum 1.2 ability power) to 0.333 ability power (maximum 2.0 ability power)
R – Spray and Pray
- Bolt damage reduction per hit changed from 20 percent from the previous hit (minimum damage cap of 40 percent) to five percent per unit hit (minimum damage cap of 70 percent)
Xin Zhao
W – Wind Becomes Lightning
- Thrust damage increased from 30/65/100/135/170 (+0.75 attack damage) to 40/75/110/145/180 (+0.80 attack damage)
Runes
Guardian
- Shield ratio decreased from 0.25 ability power (+0.12 bonus health) to 0.15 ability power (+0.09 bonus health)
League Client
- Players online using League+ now show as available in folders on the Friends list
- Ticker messages now display when a player encounters an error patching
- Spectating a game no longer shows your status as green in the Friends list
- Ward skin rarity is now correctly displayed
- The home screen is no longer black when being kicked from a party
- Player names should no longer display as “…” in chat
- Missions and other information pop-ups should not appear until the client has finished loading
- Blocking a player through the Add Friends modal no longer shows debug text instead of the user’s Summoner Name
- Long skin names no longer overlap each other in the profile background picker
- The loading circle for all tabs in the client are now in the same place
- Changing the background in Profile now dynamically updates your hover card in the Friends list
- Voice Panel no longer overlaps the Friends list
- A missing translation has been found and fixed for specific patcher notifications
- A player’s hover card in the Friends list should now accurately reflect a player’s current state (In Queue, Champ Select, Online)
VFX updates
Malzahar
- Passive: Spell shield brighter to match other spell shields
- Basic attack: New missiles and hit effects
- Q – Call of the Void: New effects and indicator to better represent the hitbox
- W – Void Swarm: New spawn effects and basic attacks
- E – Malefic Visions: New debuff effect and a beam effect when it spreads to other enemies
- R – Nether Grasp: New beam, AoE effect, including more thematic pools
Nocturne
- Passive: New effect to clearly show the AoE range. The blades now glow when the passive is ready
- Basic attack: New swipes and target effects
- Q – Duskbringer: Updated missile effects
- W – Shroud of Darkness: More thematic spell shield and new attack speed buff effect
- E – Unspeakable Horror: Updated beam and shadow effects
- R – Paranoia: New dash effect when Nocturne casts the ability. Updated effect for enemies affected by the ultimate
Viktor
- Basic attack: New missiles and hit effects
- Q – Siphon Power: Updated beam effect and rebalanced shield effect
- W – Gravity Field: Updated zone effect
- E – Death Ray: Updated effects to clearly show area hit
- R – Chaos Storm: New initial cast effect
Tryndamere
- R – Undying Rage: Tryndamere’s body will flash white for an instant at the end of the ultimate to show the expiration of the buff
