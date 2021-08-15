Here are the results for the 2021 LCK Summer Split playoffs

The top six teams are battling for the LCK title and a chance to represent the region at this year's World Championship.

The 2021 LCK Summer Split playoffs kick off on Aug. 18 and will last until Aug. 28. The top six teams in the regular split will square off for the title of LCK champion and a spot at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.

DWG KIA looked weak in the first couple of weeks after losing the 2021 MSI finals but bounced back towards the end of the split. They reached first place in the last week of the regular season and secured a semifinal playoff bye in the single-elimination bracket.

The 2021 Summer Split playoffs will be the second run of the LCK’s new playoffs format, which features the top six teams from the regular season battling in the best-of-five series. With only five teams, the previous playoff format felt outdated, especially considering that the first match was a best-of-three series. Though other regions such as LCS, LEC, and LPL have double elimination brackets, LCK decided to go for single elimination for now.

Here are the results from the 2021 LCK Summer Split playoffs.

Quarterfinals

Aug. 18: Nongshim RedForce – Afreeca Freecs

Afreeca Freecs Aug. 19: T1 – Liiv SANDBOX

Semifinals

Aug. 21 : DWG KIA – TBD

DWG KIA – TBD Aug. 22: Gen.G – TBD

Finals

Aug. 28: TBD – TBD

Riot Games will stream every match at 3am CT through the official LCK Twitch channel.