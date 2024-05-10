Which LoL champion says ‘The cost of your life is one arrow’? Answered

Today’s League of Legends LoLdle quote clue is “The cost of your life is one arrow.”

Simply by using context clues, there are only a few champions on the League roster who could utter this quote. The biggest of those clues is the word “arrow,” which clues us into the fact that a bow-and-arrow-wielding champion almost definitely says this one.

Only three champions in League use traditional arrows: Ashe, Kindred, and Varus. While some champions (such as Vayne and Twitch) use crossbows, they’d fire bolts not arrows, so don’t get tripped up on that little tidbit.

If you really want to overthink this one, you could attribute it to a champion speaking to one of those champions who uses arrows, but you really shouldn’t overthink it. This LoLdle quote isn’t as hard to nail down as you might believe.

Who says “the cost of your life is one arrow” in League? LoLdle quote, answered

The League champion who says “the cost of your life is one arrow” is Varus.

The guilty will know agony. Image via Riot Games

If there’s any one thing that’s worth mentioning about this quote, though, it’s that it’s actually no longer in the game, so we won’t really give you too hard of a time if you didn’t get this one on the first try. Varus’ quotes and visuals were updated last year, and this line was removed from his array of quotes when he received his changes last June.

Varus used to say this quote when using his taunt emote (Ctrl-2), but his taunt has since been replaced with the quote “spite and pain await you,” according to the League Fandom site.

My initial guess for this quote during today’s LoLdle quiz was Ashe because she was the first champion that came to mind for me when I saw the word arrow. But the “cost of your life” part should’ve clued me in that it belonged to a more ruthless champion like Varus.

