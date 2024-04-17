Gen.G’s latest LCK championship set history in multiple different ways

Another split, another championship for Gen.G’s star-studded League of Legends roster. The LCK powerhouse has taken home another piece of hardware for its trophy case with their latest win over T1, and now, they’ve made history in a plethora of ways.

First off, Gen.G has now become the first organization in history to win four LCK championships in a row, beating iconic teams like T1, Dplus KIA, and KT Rolster to complete this massive achievement. As one of the hardest regions to win multiple championships, this team has started to etch itself into the annals of League history by becoming one of Korea’s most powerful dynasties.

At the head of that dynasty is superstar mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon, who has been with Gen.G since the end of 2021. After building himself up as one of the most promising players in the region, the 23-year-old is now known as one of the best players in the world. He has won all of his LCK championships with Gen.G so far, and is not slowing down with the hype train as they head into the rest of the year.

In a similar vein, Gen.G’s rookie AD carry Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan has become the first player to win three LCK championships in their first three seasons in the league. The talented prospect has jumped into his role with open arms, becoming a key member of the lineup as they set their eyes on the first international tournament of the year, the Mid-Season Invitational.

Throughout all of Gen.G’s regional successes, they have consistently failed to win any international tournaments in their history. Chovy has garnered an unfortunate reputation around both MSI and the World Championship, eliminated from multiple tournaments in the bracket stage at the hands of teams like Bilibili Gaming, DRX, and Dplus KIA.

With four LCK championships in a row, however, they could finally shed the monkey from their back by winning a trophy at MSI this year. Maybe, they could even continue to break viewership records at the tournament if they manage to break through to the finals.

