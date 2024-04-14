Gen.G make history to become first LCK team to win four splits in a row

Gen.G edged out T1 with a nail-biting 3-2 performance in the grand finals of the LCK Spring Split 2024 to become the first team to secure four consecutive titles under their belt. This is their fifth LCK split win in total, with Chovy leading the squad to their golden era.

Starting the series with a convincing win, Gen.G looked to repeat their recent performances against T1 from the group stage, where they beat their rivals back to back. Meanwhile, T1 had their Worlds heroics to lean on in terms of morale and momentum for this momentous matchup.

The crowd had a spectacle on their platter with Gen.G facing T1. Image via LCK/Flickr

It turned out to be a back-and-forth series that went all the way to a decider, with big drafting decisions playing a key part in the outcome. After getting solo-killed by Oner in the jungle in game three, the former Worlds-winning jungler Canyon whipped out his Kha-Zix first-ever pick to challenge Oner’s dueling potential on Xin Zhao, ending the T1 man’s four-match win streak on the champion.

Kiin, Gen. G’s top laner locked in K’Sante for game five and refused to throw away his shot at his first LCK title. Solo killing Zeus’s Zac twice and becoming a massive problem for T1 as he soaked up most of the damage in the teamfights, he made it easier for Zeri and Corki to keep the opposition at bay. He deservedly earned the finals MVP award as he secured his first-ever LCK title after playing in the Korean League for many years. Speaking at the post-match conference, he vowed to go even further, saying, “I told myself I wouldn’t cry today. I am feeling so emotional right now. I’ll make sure that I show a great performance at MSI.”

When it is T1 vs. Gen.G, it inevitably comes down to their finest mid-laners: Faker and Chovy. This was the 100th encounter between these two titans of the game, with Chovy clearly gaining the upper hand, at least as far as the LCK is concerned. in the regional Korean league over Faker in recent years due to his great performances.

The high-stakes matchup garnered a record number of eyeballs. According to Esports Charts, the 5-match silver scraps thriller led to the highest-ever peak viewership of the LCK, with 2.3 million people watching on non-Chinese broadcasts. This was 800,000 higher than LCK Summer 2023’s peak and even a smidgen above last year’s Mid-Season Invitational.

Now T1 will look to turn their fortunes around in MSI 2024‘s play-in round while Gen.G can enjoy the benefits of a group-stage seed. Despite the format change that saw the LCK runner-up relegated to play-in duty, both teams remain strong contenders for the title.

