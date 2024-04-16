3 biggest takeaways from LoL Patch 14.8 ahead of MSI 2024

Riot Games has officially confirmed the changes coming to League of Legends with Patch 14.8, aimed at refining the competitive landscape ahead of the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational. While pro-oriented adjustments take center stage, the introduction of Vanguard and jungle monsters changes will affect how all players battle on the Rift.

Patch 14.8 focuses on more pro-oriented changes to make sure everything is in good shape ahead of the first international event of the season, which will begin on May 1. But the new patch also introduces Vanguard to League players, even if it’s just for the region of the Philippines for the time being.

Here’s what you need to know about League Patch 14.8 and how it could impact MSI 2024.

Nerfs hit teams’ Secret Weapon ahead of MSI

Briar will most likely stay in her cage during this season’s MSI. Image via Riot Games

The MSI patch sees the nerf hammer descend upon several champions who have dominated the professional scene in the past few weeks, starting with Azir, who has been one of the mid laners of choice for many pros across the globe. Thanks to his “incredible late game and playmaking potential,” Azir has seen his base health regeneration decreased along with his W damage.

Another champion hit by the nerfs is Briar, who will have more than just her hunger repressed. Riot is lowering Briar’s health growth, Q range, and W bonus attack speed with Patch 14.8 as she needed to have her “sustained output” nerfed. But she also recently received a minor buff to her Q—a small token of appreciation for skilled players who like to hop to wards.

Another impactful nerf comes to Zac, who has become a dominant pick for top laners as of late. The Secret Weapon hasn’t been much of a secret for a while as teams across the globe have been flexing this pick in the spring. And to prevent the champ from taking over MSI as well, Riot is nerfing Zac’s base health regeneration. “[Zac] is a pretty well balanced jungler, but a pretty noninteractive and overbearing top laner,” Riot said.

Zeri is also seeing her base health nerfed to prevent her from becoming “the most sought-after” champion on the international stage. All of these nerfs could have an impact on the MSI meta across multiple lanes.

More fights around objectives coming your way

The new Baron’s stats will soon be as menacing as his appearance. Image via Riot Games

In terms of how Patch 14.8 will affect the way teams strategize in their matches, some of the most significant changes are coming to jungle monsters, starting with Void Grubs. Starting with League Patch 14.8, the little void monsters will spawn one minute later than before, in the game’s sixth minute instead of its fifth. This is intended to line their arrival on the Rift up with solo laners hitting level six so that players can contest the objective “in a more meaningful way,” according to Riot.

The devs also added that they’d like to differentiate Void Grubs’ spawn time from the dragon’s to create “more tension” for teams at MSI since the objectives can no longer be traded as they spawn.

In addition, Baron is being adjusted, with the creature’s base health being lowered and its damage being buffed as it hasn’t been “quite as scary as his new appearance.” If everything goes according to Riot’s plan, this will encourage players to reposition more frequently around the void monster’s abilities, which should make contesting the objective “a bit more challenging.”

Mid laners have some buffed options

Fans can expect Ryze to make an appearance during this season’s MSI. Image via Riot Games

We already talked about the nerfs in Patch 14.8, but there are also quite a few buffs coming to champions ahead of MSI. The most significant ones, though, might just be those targeting mid laners of all kinds.

Seasoned players who like to rely on the classics might just pick Ryze as his W slow is increased and its cooldown was decreased early, which, according to Riot, should bring up his baseline utility to his team. LeBlanc is also seeing her Q damage increased and W cooldown decreased, and League fans know many veteran mid laners await an opportunity to showcase their prowess with the Deceiver. For mid laners who are looking to make an impression while leaving their style flexible, both Sylas and Hwei are being buffed to potentially influence lane swaps or be flex picks at MSI.

With Patch 14.8 rolling out to everyone’s client tomorrow, the countdown to MSI begins. Teams and fans alike will brace themselves for an exciting showcase of skill and strategy on Summoner’s Rift when the tournament kicks off on May 1.

