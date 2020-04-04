Gen.G fall to second place in LCK standings after week 7 loss to DragonX

DragonX inched closer to the second step of the LCK podium earlier today by beating Gen.G 2-0 in a convincing fashion. Gen.G were tied with T1 for the LCK’s first place, but the League of Legends team now sits in second.

Even though DragonX pulled off a strong performance against KT Rolster, ending their eight-game win streak earlier in the week, Gen.G were ranked above them. Whereas most League of Legends fans expected to see a balanced match ending in a 2-1 victory by Gen.G, DragonX dominated the series.

Gen.G kicked off the first game of the match with a surprising composition including the first Vladimir pick in the LCK Spring Split taken by toplaner Kim “Rascal” Kwang-Hee, to win the lane matchup against the powerful champion Ornn.

DragonX got on the edge of the game very quickly, however. The first blood was drawn by catching Gen.G’s Kim “Clid” Tae-Min in the jungle and then, DRX took control of the dragon pit by securing a huge quadrakill by Zoe player Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon, who pulled off the best Zoe performance of the split.

After getting fed by this fight, Chovy roamed all over the map to take control of the game and ended by buying a Mejai’s on Zoe. The team ultimately took the victory after an easy Baron and Nexus push, with a 10 thousand gold advantage.

Despite an overwhelming loss, Gen.G showed resilience. They built their strategy around their botlane with Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk on Ezreal and Kim “Kellin” Hyeong-Gyu on Yuumi.

Both players won over the laning phase with Ezreal taking two kills and a farming advantage. But toplane went over to DRX, Rascal’s Renekton failing to do much throughout the game.

The mid-game was full of fights that were alternatively won by either team. Gen.G took a Baron without being able to make the most of it, but DRX bounced back by killing two Gen.G players while attempting to take the next one. It opened the way for them to win the second game and grab the match’s victory.

Great series between DRX and Gen.G, really glad I got to finally tell everyone Ornn's true class today as well. Playoffs should turn out to be super exciting, as T1/GEN/DRX all looking so far above the rest. Looking forward to the rematch in the future. — Galileo Galilei (@LSXYZ9) April 4, 2020

DragonX’s victory today also drastically reduced Gen.G’s chances in surpassing T1 to reach first place of LCK Spring Split before advancing to the playoffs.

The team’s ranking matters in the LCK, since the Gauntlet format of playoffs gives a high advantage to the best teams. While the fourth-place team will have to win four playoffs games to be crowned champion, the team at the top of the league will only need to face off the final contender to win it all.

T1 have four matches left before the playoffs, while Gen.G only have three left. The next match will face off T1 and DAMWON Gaming tomorrow at 12am CT.