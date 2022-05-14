Evil Geniuses defeat ORDER, advance to MSI 2022 rumble stage

LCS champions Evil Geniuses have defeated ORDER for the third time at this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, and with their win, EG have safely punched their ticket to the event’s rumble stage. Even if EG were to lose all of their remaining games and ORDER were to win out, EG would still own a head-to-head record over ORDER.

With their fifth consecutive loss to open the group stage ORDER are too far behind G2 Esports and EG to mount a potential tiebreak scenario. Oceanic teams have been eliminated from three of the last four international League events in the first round dating back to Worlds 2020.

EG started their day with a hard-fought 39-minute loss to G2 Esports, but quickly rebounded by defeating ORDER in convincing fashion. Their victory was completed in just 23 minutes.

EG got ahead early, winning a three-for-zero teamfight three minutes into the game and never taking their foot off the gas pedal from there. At the 15-minute mark, EG were up by nearly 10,000 gold, while maintaining a 13 to three lead in kills. EG would finish the game by outscoring ORDER 24 to five in the kill department and holding a 20,000 gold lead at the time of their victory. EG jungler Inspired finished the game with an immaculate scoreline of 10/0/5.

EG are undefeated against ORDER in the MSI group stage, as they’ve won all three of their contests with the Oceanic representatives. On the flip side, EG have lost all three of their games against LEC champions G2 Esports. Getting the job done against ORDER was enough to advance to the next round of the tournament, though, considering EG, G2, and ORDER are in a thin group with only three teams. Every other group at MSI features four teams, but the absence of a representative from the LCL forced Group C to feature a shortened lineup of teams.

Four more games are scheduled to be played in Group C today, although the group’s representation in the rumble stage is set in stone. Following today’s action in Group C, Royal Never Give Up will play their make-up games from their first round robin.