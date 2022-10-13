EDG player tests positive for COVID-19 at Worlds 2022

The virus is running at the League of Legends World Championship.

A surge of COVID-19 infections has impacted teams at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, with EDward Gaming’s Scout being the latest player to test positive.

“[Scout] has been confirmed positive after a second PCR test,” EDG said in a statement on Twitter. Luckily, the player is feeling well and will be training with the team from an isolated room. He’ll also participate remotely in EDG’s matches this week.

The news comes after Riot Games said “members of several teams produced a positive result from the COVID test” on Oct 13. Like in the play-in stage, Riot has allowed infected players to compete remotely as long as they’re feeling well enough.

Following Riot’s statement, a number of teams have been impacted by COVID-19, including DWG KIA’s Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu and several Gen.G players.

Worlds 2022 is set to resume today with the remaining matches of Group A. Fnatic and Cloud9 will begin the day at 2pm CT.