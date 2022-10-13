Gen.G players test positive for COVID-19, will compete remotely at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

Gen.G’s Score, Museong, and Chovy have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the second phase of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage.

A number of staff members also tested positive, according to the team on Twitter. “Following Riot testing protocols, each member will participate online from an isolated facility,” Gen.G. “Luckily, all the affected members feel well enough to play.”

Official Announcement Regarding COVID-19 Cases pic.twitter.com/aa7s5y9vR4 — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) October 13, 2022

Fortunately, Gen.G are in the last group to play out the second round robin. They will play all of their remaining matches on the last day of the group stage, on Sunday, Oct. 16.

“They will also be available to play offline should they pass the protocol requirements before our match,” Gen.G said. As such, the situation is subject to changes before they play.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, Riot Games has implemented a strict testing process at Worlds 2022, which is taking place in New York for the group stage.

If a player tests positive, they will be able to play remotely if they feel well enough to do so. Otherwise, they will be replaced by the team’s assigned substitute.

Worlds 2022 has seen many players compete online due to positive COVID-19 cases since starting earlier this month, including several MAD Lions and Fnatic players in the play-in stage.