DWG KIA Canyon to play Worlds 2022 online after contracting COVID-19

Another player has tested positive for the virus.

DWG KIA jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu is set to play his team’s remaining matches in the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship online after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Riot Games’ strict health policy, players are tested regularly and must complete online if they contract the virus. If they’re unable to compete, teams are permitted to assign a substitute player in their absence.

If players test negative ahead of their matches, they are allowed to compete again. But with DWG KIA’s matching kicking off soon, this is an unlikely scenario with Canyon.

DWG are second in their group and will play their remaining matches on Friday, Oct. 14.

All Worlds 2022 players and staff were last tested on Oct. 11, according to a video posted by G2 Esports general manager Romain Bigeard.

In addition to DWG KIA Canyon, several EDward Gaming and Gen.G players also tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to play remotely as well.