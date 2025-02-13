Doublelift forms all-star LoL team to make a run for the LTA

North America is getting its own all-star team to watch in the minor leagues as Doublelift has formed a formidable roster that looks to make a run for the LTA. The multi-time LCS champion highlighted his goals for the League of Legends team in a recent stream.

The rumors are true, with the former LCS ADC forming a squad that will play in the upcoming NACL open qualifiers on March 1. The team consists of former TSM teammates Spica and Biofrost, former Team Liquid teammate Pobelter, and streamer TF Blade.

Doublelift explained his reasoning for the TF Blade pickup during a recent stream. He said the streamer’s talent, the large number of viewers and fans, and his controversial nature will attract more attention to their matches.

Doublelift outlines the goals for his new team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to Doublelift, this team’s goal is to make a run for the LTA for content purposes. Doublelift said, however, that if his team miraculously made it to the LTA, he would have no interest in competing again due to the lifestyle of a pro player. He didn’t confirm if a new player would come in to replace him if they were to qualify for the LTA

Tyler1 was also contacted to be part of the team. The controversial streamer has been part of the World of Warcraft scene for the past few months as part of the Onlyfangs guild. Nevertheless, Doublelift confirmed he did message Tyler1 about playing but was initially ghosted. A little while later, Tyler1 responded to Doublelift, explaining that he had only recently returned to League and would get embarrassed.

It remains to be seen how Doublelift’s dream team will fare in the NACL open qualifiers. Tune in on March 1 to find out.

