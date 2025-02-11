‘Only losers’: Tyler1 shows no mercy as he flames ex-WoW Classic guildmates after Molten Core wipe

Tyler1 is notoriously known as a streamer with no hair on his tongue. After the recent Molten Core raid wipe during his World of Warcraft Classic journey, he had a few things to say about his ex-guild members—and boy did he go “Hardcore” mode on them.

After the recent WoW Classic Hardcore Molten Core raid wipe, Tyler1 posted a video on his YouTube channel, flaming his ex-guild members. He explained that the issue wasn’t just the raid wipe and losing a character. Big miscommunication, constant arguing, not following orders from the raid leader, and continuous drama-baiting all played a huge part in their downfall.

Finishing the boss strategy is sometimes the only strategy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With the notepad list he made about his OnlyFangs ex-guild members, Tyler1 called out some big WoW content creators. Huge WoW names such as Ziqo, AnnieFuchsia, and Xaryu were all on Tyler1’s radar. He called them a bunch of “roaches” and even equated this wipe with the controversial Pirate Software situation. To make things even more interesting, he flamed people like Yamatosdeath, whom he played with the most, spending more than 500 hours leveling and gearing up together.

While Tyler1 certainly didn’t hold back his punches against most of his ex-guild members, he also credited some players. He praised players like Nathan, Pika, and Whaazz, who were nothing but good vibes the entire time. Following Tyler1’s call and sticking with him to the very end with big smiles on their faces was definitely at least one positive thing worth remembering in the Molten Core wipe.

Even though Tyler1 mostly bashed his ex-guild members, he also talked about the game itself and how easy it is. While Tyler1 certainly had a blast leveling his character, he criticized WoW Classic raids, labeling them as slow, boring, and a “waste of time.” Even though that may be true, those raids also played a part in his WoW Classic Hardcore adventure.

When you lose a character in WoW Classic Hardcore, it’s game over, and while Tyler1 has no plans of making a new character, he mentioned a possible comeback.

