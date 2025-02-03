WoW Cataclysm Classic PvP season 10 end date and time countdown

With World of Warcraft Classic in its Cataclysm era, players get to relive the MMORPG’s third expansion in all its glory—with a few twists, like the season system. And part of that glory is, of course, playing the PvP Arena seasons in order.

Classic Season 10 began in October 2024 and is a revival of the original season that took place in 2011, with Ruthless Gladiator as the main reward. But the end of the current season is coming soon, the devs have said.

And in case you were wondering the exact date and time your server wraps it up, here is all you need to know.

There’s not much time left. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Season 10, or the Ruthless Gladiator season of WoW Cataclysm Classic wraps up at 12am CT on Tuesday, Feb. 11. That means 1am EST, or 10pm PST on Monday, Feb. 10 for those on the West coast.

At least that’s the case for NA servers, which also encompass Australia. By then, it will be 5pm AEDT on Tuesday Feb. 11.

For EU servers, though, the party ends a few hours earlier—nine, to be exact. EU players have to end their runs by 9pm GMT / 10pm CET / 11pm EET on Monday, Feb. 10.

WoW Cataclysm Classic PvP season 10 end countdown

If you prefer some visual aid as a reminder of how much time is left in the season, here it is:

WoW Cataclysm Classic PvP season 10 end

This countdown is for the NA and Aussie servers. EU players have to deduct nine hours from the number shown above.

Enjoy the final stretch, and take the opportunity to get all the rewards you want!

