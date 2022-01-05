Clid joins FunPlus Phoenix

Former Gen.G jungler, Kim “Clid” Tae-min, has officially signed with FunPlus Phoenix. The player will represent the Chinese organization throughout LPL’s 2022 season.

“He’s a proven player with extensive experience,” the org said in a post on social media. “And we believe his performance will be a cornerstone in the success of our new squad.”

Clid has been one of the top junglers in LCK for the past three years, during which he represented T1 and Gen.G. In those seasons he attended all three League of Legends World Championships and made a run to the playoffs each time. In 2019 and 2021 he came the closest to lifting the Summoner’s Cup, but his team fell short in the semifinals.

What’s more, Clid is a player with experience playing in China. Before he started his three-year journey in Korea, he made his first steps as a professional player in Newbee Young, a team that took part in LSPL 2016, the Chinese second competition in League. He clashed with the country’s best in 2017 and 2018, where he played in QG Reapers and JD Gaming’s rosters. It has been noted many times that he’s fluent in Chinese, therefore communication with his new teammates shouldn’t be a problem.

FunPlus Phoenix’s League division has been going through a roster overhaul following the team’s unsuccessful run at Worlds 2021, where they failed to advance to the playoffs. Only one player, Lwx, has remained with the organization from last year’s starting roster.

The LPL 2022 Spring Split starts on Monday, Jan. 10. During the opening day, FPX will take on Royal Never Give Up.