Best Xayah build in LoL Swarm

Xayah is one of the best champions in League of Legends, bringing swift and deadly attacks that can absolutely decimate enemies on the Summoner’s Rift. In Swarm, she is also a formidable force that can clear out waves of enemies with the right build on her side.

With her feathers slicing through multiple foes at a time, Xayah is bringing a personal grudge to the fight against Primordians after her former settlement was destroyed by the unforgiving waves of countless enemies at humanity’s doorstep. Now, she will be taking her talents to the Battle Bats as she aids the Anima Squad in defending the last hope for Earth.

If you’re ready to help with the defense of mankind, here is the best Xayah build in League‘s new PvE game mode, Swarm.

Shredder Xayah: Xayah’s best LoL Swarm build

Image via Riot Games

Xayah has one simple job when she steps onto the battlefield alongside her teammates: deal damage. As a result, the items and passives that she must take are also very simple, with a hefty focus on critical strike chance and damage. There is, however, one surprising passive that you’ll need to level up first, which is your pickup radius since Xayah’s weapon evolves with this passive.

If you’ve already unlocked Xayah, it means that you’ve also taken down 20 Bel’Veth Trials on Hard mode, which means that you’re well-versed in the mechanics of the game and should be able to use Xayah to her fullest potential.

Best weapons for Xayah’s Shredder build in Swarm

For the full AD carry experience in Swarm, playing Xayah with multiple critical strike items and damage items is key, especially because she uses her classic Bladecaller to shred through her enemies with ease. Here are the best weapons that you should pick up so Xayah is the best version of herself in battle:

UwU Blaster

Battle Bunny Crossbow

Battle Bunny Mega-Blast

The Annihilator

Both the Crossbow and Mega-Blast scale with critical strike chance, which is a main component for Xayah as she scales up in power throughout the course of a game. They also help her deal a ton of damage to large groups when combined with the Annihilator, which is a perfect tool to clear out giant hordes if you find yourself surrounded. The UwU Blaster, on the other hand, is a good item that helps with clearing whatever is in front of you.

Best upgrade prioritization for Xayah’s Shredder build in Swarm

As mentioned, pickup radius is essential for Xayah’s main weapon, so you’ll actually have to level this up first if you want to deal any damage outside of items. Afterward, you can move forward to critical strike chance and damage as your next upgrade targets so that your team has a reliable source of destruction on the field.

The main upgrades that you’ll need to prioritize are:

Pickup Radius

Critical Strike Chance

Damage

Projectiles

Armor

Haste

