Artist shows what a League of Legends and Hades crossover would look like

Fans want to see it happen now.

Hades, an action RPG inspired by Greek mythology, features a dark atmosphere and recognizable designs. As one of the most successful indie games of the last few years, it’s influenced a lot of artists in the video games community.

It’s no surprise some League of Legends champions from the Runeterra universe would match the universe of Hades, with its plethora of regions.

Zaun is one of the game’s darkest cities. Portrayed in the Arcane series as the underground city of Piltover, it hides somber secrets, plagued by shimmer production. An artist showed how well those two universes could match by drawing a fanart of Renata Glasc, Zaun’s Chem-Baroness as a Hades character.

Renata’s character description is a quote from her voice lines in League of Legends, when she first moves in a game. Her design is incredibly well-done, including her toxic weapon and all her outfit’s details.

Even though Renata isn’t a god, she would easily fit in Hades as a character to face off against, highlighted by her strong pose. “It’s just a screenshot from the Hades II trailer,” joked the artist in a comment.

Many artists have been inspired by Hades and created crossovers with the darkest League champions. A fan had drawn a fanart of Kayn with Hades previously, while another invented a crossover with Legends of Runeterra, creating a card for Zagreus.

It’s unlikely an event will link both licenses one day, but in the meantime, artists can show fans how awesome that dream project would be.