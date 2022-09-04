Arcane wins 2022 Emmy award for Outstanding Animated Program in all-time first for streaming

Riot Games’ animated series, Arcane, won a Creative Arts Emmy award for Outstanding Animated Program last night, marking the first time a streaming-exclusive show has ever won the award. The League of Legends-based animated series premiered on Netflix in 2021.

Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒏𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒎.



Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcad, and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/xFNWt4eNc7 — Arcane (@arcaneshow) September 4, 2022

Arcane was specifically nominated for the sixth episode of the first season, titled “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down.” Fans should remember this climactic turning point of the second act as the episode that included a now-signature sequence in which Jinx lights a blue flare before a standoff with the Firelights.

This year, Arcane went up against Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, Marvel’s What If…?, and The Simpsons. Since 2016, Arcane has been the second show to win the award without being in that group of nominees.

Earlier this year, Arcane won three juried Emmy awards for background design, art direction, and color script art. Episodes throughout the first season were recognized in those categories.

Throughout the past month, Riot has been releasing episodes in a five-part docuseries on YouTube called Arcane: Bridging the Rift. The series dives into the behind-the-scenes efforts on the show, detailing Arcane’s birth as a project and its development process over the last six to seven years.

The second season of Arcane has not yet been given an official release date but has been confirmed to be in the works. While it shouldn’t take another six years for a second season to release, it was confirmed by Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent that it wouldn’t be coming in 2022.