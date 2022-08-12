Hit League show Arcane takes home three Emmys in juried animation categories

Arcane was one of the biggest hits that Netflix had in 2021 and it wasn’t just praised by League of Legends fans, but across the board. Now the show has achieved even more success picking up multiple wins at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

With the verdict of some juried Individual Achievement in Animation categories revealed, Arcane netted three separate awards for its stunning, unique animation.

The episode “The Boy Saviour” saw color Script Artist Anne-Laure To take home an award, “Happy Progress Day!” netted Julien Georgel the award for Art Direction, and “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” saw background designer Bruno Couchinho score an Emmy.

Arcane is still in the running for the big one, the Outstanding Animated Program, which hasn’t yet been awarded. To take this home, the Netflix show must beat out heavy hitters like Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and Marvel’s What If…?

The Emmys will take place on September 12, so we won’t know for sure how Arcane fairs against this competition until then.

Netflix launched Arcane in Nov. 2021, closing out the last quarter of the year with a bar-setting animated League hit that ran for nine episodes in three installments. Of course, with its success, a second season of the show is in the works.

Right now there is little known about what will happen in season two of the show or when it will release for fans to see, but it is expected sometime in 2023 or latest 2024.

With these Emmy wins and the chance for the big one, things continue to look good for League of Legends and Arcane as the 2022 award season rolls on.