Anyone’s Legend pick up first LPL win of 2023, now only one major region League team remains winless

Earlier today, Anyone’s Legend became the last team in China’s LPL to win a League of Legends match in 2023. The team came into the day with a record of 0-7, but picked up their first match win by a score of two games to one over Team WE.

Anyone’s Legend had won games this season, but had not sealed the deal in a match prior to today. Their individual game record ahead of today’s game was 4-14—the equivalent of a full split’s worth of games in North America.

THEY DID IT!



Anyone's Legend takes Game 3 and picks up their first win of the #LPL Spring Split pic.twitter.com/io0LJVeh0U — LPL (@lplenglish) February 19, 2023

Against WE, they were finally able to string two wins together and claim a series for the first time in 2023. Anyone’s Legend now joins DRX, Nongshim RedForce, and Excel Esports as the only other one-win teams in the world. Additionally, the win broke a franchise losing streak of 13 matches for Anyone’s Legend, a streak that dates back to July 18 of last year. Ironically enough, the start and finish of the team’s losing streak were bookended by wins against Team WE.

Now that Anyone’s Legend has picked up their first match win of the year, only one League team in a major region has yet to claim a victory this season: Dignitas of the LCS.

The LCS wrapped up its first round robin this past week, with Dignitas losing all nine of their matches to start the year. Each team in the LCS has beaten Dignitas once, with seven of their nine losses being by a gold differential that surpassed 10,000. Dignitas also hold the fastest average game time in the LCS, with each of their losses being wrapped up in just over 30 minutes, on average, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

The closest they came to winning was against Immortals on Feb. 9 when they traded objectives with IMT over the course of 39 minutes (their longest game of the year by far), only to get outscaled in the late game. Dignitas also came close to beating Cloud9 on Feb. 15, but similarly fell apart in the end.

Dignitas will have another crack at beating Immortals on March 2, but before then, they’ll have to fight the LCS’ top two teams—FlyQuest and Evil Geniuses—to kick off the second round robin.